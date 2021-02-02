Smith County named among most charitable counties in Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County was listed among the top 10 most charitable counties in Texas, according to SmartAsset.com.

The study says Smith County residents donate among the most money in Texas as a percentage of their income.

Smith County ranked No. 9 on the list, right below Shackelford, Hemphill, Gillespie, Midland, Hartley, Dallas, Travis and Kendall counties.

The determination of a county’s generosity was made based on two pieces of criteria: how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income, and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.

To figure that out, SmartAsset looked at tax return data and accounted for federal, state and local taxes paid. They then accounted for deductible entries then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income. This shows how much residents are donating relative to their income.

They then measured the total number of individual tax returns that show charitable contributions divided by the total individual tax returns in each county. This shows the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.