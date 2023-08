SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency phone lines are experiencing disruptions.

“It is unknown at this time what is causing the issue, however several stakeholders are involved in fixing the issue to include Smith County IT, AT&T, Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County 911 District,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The 911 emergency lines are still fully functional.

This story will be updated when the issue is resolved.