Smith County officials monitoring severe weather conditions, share tips on preparing for the cold

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Smith County officials will continue monitor the freezing weather this week and next week.
Some weather forecasts are calling for a winter storm Sunday through next Friday, with possibly record low temperatures Monday night, into Tuesday morning, Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said.
Brooks also encouraged residents to stay home if possible and steer clear of icy or snow-covered roads.
“Due to falling ground surface temperatures, most falling precipitation will accumulate on the roads,” he said.
Ice also initially accumulates on bridges and overpasses.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran and other county officials are communicating with the Texas Division of Emergency Management about state and local weather conditions. They are also working with the city of Tyler so they can respond to the sever weather.
Some Smith County offices were previously scheduled to close on Monday because of Presidents’ Day.
“We will continue to monitor the weather conditions over the next several days,” said Judge Moran “If any additional closures of county offices are warranted next week, we will make that call when we get closer to Tuesday.”
If you live outside of a city limits in Smith County and you need to report trees down in the roadway, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks also shared the following tips to keep in mind during the freezing weather:
- Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and those with special needs.
- If at all possible, pets should not be left outdoors.
- Wrap exposed pipes and turn on faucets to a drip to help prevent frozen pipes.
- If you use space heaters, plug the heater directly into the wall and keep them 3-feet away from things that can burn. Make sure the space heater is UL listed and turn them off when you leave the room.
- Do not use gas heaters that are not designed to be used indoors to heat your home. If you lose power and must use a generator, please ensure it is away from the house so exhaust and carbon monoxide do not circulate back indoors.