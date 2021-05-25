Smith County officials on scene on fatal auto-pedestrian accident in Flint

FLINT, Texas (KETK) At least one pereson is dead following an accident in Flint area Tuesday night.

Smith County officials received a report of a major motor vehicle accident shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 346 and County Road 178.

No word on what caused the accident, and the identity of the person that was by the vehicle and killed has not been released.

DPS were called to the scene, along the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department.

This is a developing story. KETK News will keep you updated as we learn more information.