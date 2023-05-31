SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing.

According to SCSO, Courtney Taylor Martin, 34, was reported missing by her family on May 24.

Martin was last seen near County Road 42 and FM 724 on May 18. She is described as a white female, about 5’5″ and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Martin is reported to have a mental illness and is not taking her medication for the illness.

According to the sheriff’s office, she has been known to hang out in the area of “tent city” near the Super 1 Foods store on East Gentry Parkway. Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.