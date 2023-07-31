TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging citizens to postpone all burning activity in the area as conditions pose a threat for wildfires.

Fire officials announced on Monday that the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KDBI) moved into the low-600 range over the weekend for Smith County, and if current weather patterns hold, it will likely rise daily.

“While incident responses to grass fires is currently lower when compared to last year’s totals for

the end of July, calls for service over this past weekend have increased,” officials said. “In addition to discouraging outdoor burning, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office encourages citizens to use extreme caution when conducting any operation outdoors that could result in the ignition of a fire.”

The fire marshal’s office offered the following tips on how to stay safe and avoid wildfires:

If pulling a trailer, ensure safety chains are properly connected and not dragging

Refrain from parking and driving on dry grass

If conducting outdoor welding, keep area clear of vegetation and wet down the work area or keep a fire extinguisher nearby

Outdoor welding operations should be avoided on windy days

Never leave any outdoor burning or spark-producing operation unattended, including outdoor cooking

Keep grills clean of excess grease

Grills should be placed in an open space away from tall grass, shrubs and woodpiles

Ensure grills, and any coals, are completely cool when completing cooking operations

“Underinflated or poorly maintained tires can also pose a risk,” officials said. “In the past week, the county has responded to fires caused by tire failure, resulting in sparks created by wheel rims in contact with the road surface.”