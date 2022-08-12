TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Smith County pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple in 2021 pleaded guilty to theft charges on Friday.

Jerome Milton, 66, pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges greater or equal to $30,000 or less than $150,000. One of the charges specified the theft was against an elderly individual.

Milton was sentenced to 180 days in Smith County Jail and 10 years of probation with 500 hours of community service.

He used to be a pastor at Open Door Bible Church in Tyler.

In the case involving the elderly couple, Milton used their money, pension plan checks and economic impact payments to make his car payment and purchase hotel rooms in Brownwood, according to an affidavit.

Milton is also facing a money laundering charge. His jury trial for this charge was scheduled for Aug. 15, but it was canceled.