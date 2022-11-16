TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Peace Officers Association collected about 1,000 pounds of canned food for the charity organization PATH.

The items were delivered on Wednesday. Officials collected cans and non-perishable food items at the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Courthouse, Smith County Annex Building, Smith County Emergency Operations Center, Smith County Juvenile Probation, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Tyler Police Department.

The Peace Officers Association also gathered food during their luncheons. DPS Sergeant Bundy, SCSO Sergeant Larry Christian, SCSO Lieutenant Matt Lazarine, Casey Murphy, Smith County Communications Director, Alfred Nelson, Smith County Juvenile Probation Supervisor, Juvenile Probation Officer Tony Walker and Tyler Police Lieutenant Jon Thornhill helped take the food to PATH.

“We encourage all of our Smith County citizens to donate to PATH during this critical time of need. You can drop off your donations at the PATH office located at 402 W. Front Street in Tyler, Texas,” said the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.