SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Mitch Shamburger, Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace, was recognized for working for Smith County for 40 years.

“I hope my service to my faith, country and community will continue,” he said. “It has been and continues to be an honor, and I am grateful, to serve the people of Smith County for over half my life. God bless Texas and God bless Smith County.”

Shamburger was honored on Sept. 27 and became Justice of the Peace in 1982.

He has worked alongside five Precinct 4 Constables, 21 commissioners, six County Judges and more officials.

“I have had many great employees over the years and most have stuck with me through thick and thin,” Shamburger said. “I have enjoyed working with most elected officials, including (the late) Constable Dale Geddie, who proved to me one person can make a big difference in a short time.”

Officials shared kind remarks about Shamburger.

“I believe in the past 40 years, you have made a positive difference in Smith County,” said Andy Dunklin, the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.

Shamburger also served 20 years as a Democrat and another 20 years as a Republican. He will be retiring on Dec. 31.

Shamburger has lived in Precinct 4 his whole life. He was also a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and became a nurse through the Armed Forces Medical Program. He was also previously a Winona Independent School District board trustee.