SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pregnant woman’s car was swept away by rising water in Smith County on Thursday, and she had to be rescued.

The situation happened near County Road 113 and County Road 119 in the Roddy Branch area near Mud Creek.

Authorities said the woman got out of the vehicle safely.

The arctic blast created a significant amount of rain today and ice accumulation. Experts said it only takes two feet of moving water to lift a car.

AAA Texas said people should avoid driving in bad weather. They shared the following tips so people can travel safely if they must drive in icy weather.