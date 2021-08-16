Smith County receives recognition from National Weather Service for being StormReady

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Smith County is being recognized by the National Weather Service as a StormReady county.

They are the fifth county in East Texas to receive this distinction. Smith County is home to more than 230,000 people.

“East Texas experiences very active severe weather episodes throughout the year,” said Charlie

Woodrum, Warning Coordination Meteorologist of the National Weather Service Forecast Office in

Shreveport, Louisiana. He added that “Due to our geographic location, potentially deadly weather could

impact Smith County on any given day. In order to prepare for severe weather and keep its citizens safe,

emergency management officials partnered with the NWS to meet the criteria required by the StormReady

program.”

On Aug. 17, senior meteorologist Jason Hansford will give a recognition letter and a StormReady sign during a ceremony.

The event will happen in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Smith County Courthouse Annex Building at 200 East Ferguson Street in Tyler.

The nationwide StormReady program utilizes a grassroots approach to help communities create a plan for severe weather and flooding threats.

Counties can volunteer for the program so experts from the NWS forecast office and state and local officials can give them helpful advice and information.

StormReady communities have the opportunity to save more lives during severe weather because of their planning and awareness, said NWS.

In order to receive the recognition of being StormReady, a community needs to have a 24-hour warning point and an emergency operations center. They also must have more than one option to view severe weather forecasts that alert everyone.

Communities must create a system that monitors local weather conditions and advocate the importance of being prepared for severe weather through seminars.

They should also come up with a formal hazardous weather plan. This means severe weather spotters should be trained and the community should also carry out emergency exercises.

“Today, there are more than 3,000 StormReady communities,” said Jason Hansford, Senior

Meteorologist for the NWS Shreveport Office. “Smith County joins the ranks of nearly 1500 counties

across the nation that have achieved StormReady status, and the 55th county in the state of Texas.”

Hansford added “The program is designed to help StormReady communities improve communication and

safety skills needed to save lives — before, during, and after a severe weather event. The establishment of

StormReady communities are vital to preparedness efforts as severe thunderstorms can affect East Texas

at any time of day or night at any time throughout the year.”

The StormReady title only lasts four years, then a county has to go through a renewal process.

“The NWS is the primary source of weather data, forecasts and warnings for the United States and

its territories. It operates the most advanced weather and flood warning and forecast system in the world,

helping to protect lives and property and enhance the national economy,” said the NWS.