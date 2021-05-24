Smith County Republican Party Chairman announces bid for re-election

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The current Smith County Republican Party Chairman, David Stein, announced his intent to run for re-election in March 2022.

Gary Penkilo, officer with Henry & Peters, CPAs, will serve as his treasurer.

“We made progress both organizationally and structurally in our party, and I look to continue that trend for another two years,” Stein said. “I am proud of and grateful to the leadership and members of our party who have supported our efforts to promote the values and platform of the Republican Party.”

Stein said that there is a huge opportunity with the 2022 elections “when we seek to take back both the U.S. House and Senate while keeping the Republican majority in the Texas state government.” They are also involved in recruiting certain candidates for local offices.

Stein is currently the Board Chair for United Way of Smith County and has been a volunteer there for 20 years. He is also a member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and served the Chamber by chairing the Governmental Affairs Committee from 2017-2020.

He is a former Smith County Commissioner who served as the president of the Republican Club of Smith County in 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014. He is also a member of the Tyler annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast Steering Committee.