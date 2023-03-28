SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County residents will have the opportunity to take one free trip to the landfill all month long during April for the Smith Countywide Cleanup.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Crimes Unit and Commissioners Court are allowing residents to take one truckload of bulky items (three cubic yards) to the Greenwood Farms Landfill for free.

Residents can get one voucher per person in person only at the Courthouse Annex at 200 East Ferguson Street in Tyler or at any of the justice of the peace or constable offices in Smith County.

Greenwood Farms Landfill is located at 12920 Farm-to-Market Road 2767 in Tyler.

The landfill voucher only includes one mattress to be discarded for free, any additional mattresses will cost $50.

The landfill will not accept hazardous waste, pesticides, herbicides, solvents, gasoline, oils, acid, batteries, asbestos, wet paint, freon, whole tires, televisions, computers, refrigerators and freezers.

The landfill is open from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached by phone at 800-678-7274.

Vouchers are available at the following locations:

The Annex Building, (first floor offices) 200 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler

Precinct 1 Constable: 308 E. Ferguson in Tyler

Precinct 2 JP/Constable: 15405 Highway 155 South in Noonday

Precinct 3 JP/Constable: 313 E. Duval Street in Troup

Precinct 4 JP/Constable: 14152 Highway 155 North in Winona

Precinct 5 JP/Constable: 2616 S. Main Street in Lindale

For more information, click here.