Smith County residents invited to participate in ‘Coffee with a Constable,’ donate to local food pantry

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Precinct 2 Constable Shawn Scott is inviting local citizens to have “Coffee with a Constable” while serving the Noonday Food Pantry.

Constable Scott is hosting the event on several different days in an effort to meet the residents of Precinct 2, as well as donate food for the Noonday Food Pantry. Precinct 2 encompasses parts of south Tyler, Noonday, Flint/Gresham, and part of Bullard.

Scott was appointed to serve as a constable by the Smith County Commissioners Court and took office on Oct. 8. These events are an opportunity for citizens of the precinct to get to know their constable better, while also benefitting a local charity organization during the holiday season.

“Dairy Queen has graciously agreed to partner with us and provide participants with incentives in lieu of canned food or other non-perishable food items,” Constable Scott said.

The amount of canned foods donated also have incentives tied to them.

For one can of food, you will receive a free coffee and two will give you a free breakfast taquito. Anyone that donates six or more cans will be given a a free breakfast and a coupon for a free ‘Dude Steak Sandwich.’

All of the events will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on the following dates at these locations:

Thursday, November 18: Noonday Dairy Queen, 16941 Texas Highway 155 South, Flint

Thursday, December 2: Gresham Dairy Queen, 16818 Farm-to-Market Road 2493, Tyler

Thursday, December 16: Broadway Dairy Queen, 8850 South Broadway Ave., Tyler

If you can’t make it to one of the “Coffee with a Constable” events, you can still donate canned food or non-perishable items by dropping it off at Constable Scott’s office, located at 15405 Highway 155 South, Tyler. Drop offs can be made from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, from Nov. 16 through Dec. 16.

The Noonday Food Pantry, is located at 16662 County Road 196 in Tyler. The pantry has served 73,300 families from the time it was established in 1995 through 2020. This represents 201,314 people and translates to 3,364,000 pounds of food, according to the food pantry.

For more information, call the Constable’s Office at 903-590-4840.