Smith County residents to vote on $45 million tax bond to improve road conditions

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Smith County Commissioner’s Court has called an election for voters to decide if they support the second phase of the six-year bond to improve the county’s 1,200 miles of road.

The bond will be for $45 million and is expected to include the improvement of an additional 283 miles of roads in the next three years. The total will be up to 500 miles of new and improved roadways.

“The $45 million that we are asking for the public is going to be met with an additional $11 million from out of cash reserves over the next three years to a total of $56 million worth of reconstruction repayment work in addition to our maintenance program that would be paid for in cash,” said Moran.

Tadacia Williams, a Tyler citizen, mentioned she is frustrated with the road infrastructure in the area.

“I still hit those bumps in the road and I’m a college student. I can’t pay for my car to get fixed or have scrapes or bumper fender benders,” said Williams.

Looking to solve this issue, Smith County started phase 1 of the Road Work Improvement Project.

“For the past four years, we’ve had a six year plan online that says which roads will get redone in which year of the plan. It’s still currently on our website available to the public to see,” said Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran.

The plan was approved in November 2017 by 73% of voters, and this allowed for hundreds of miles of pavement to be reconstructed.

If the $45 million bond is passed by voters, Smith County taxes would increase by .76 of a penny. This would result in about $15 more per year in taxes for an owner of a $200,000 home.

“So, we are trying to keep the tax impact as low as possible. We understand that’s always an important thing for the folks to look at as they decide whether to vote for or against a mea sure like this,” added Moran.

Smith County reduced taxes by a full penny last year and through tax relief throughout the pandemic in anticipation of this project.

Williams also stated, the bond being on the ballot is good news.

“We are just trying to keep Tyler a beautiful community. So, get out and vote,” she said.

Election Day is on Nov. 2.