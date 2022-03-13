SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is urging residents to not burn or weld outside Sunday due to a high risk of wildfires.

“We have the highest risk of wildfires today than I have seen in some time,” the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said in a Facebook post.

On March 3, the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office also strongly suggested that citizens avoid outdoor burning if at all possible due to dry air. At this time there is no current burn ban in Smith County.