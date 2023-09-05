SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has been under a burn ban for a month. In that time, the county has seen almost 80 reports of illegal burning and 160 grass/brush fires.

Since Aug. 1, there have been 432 fire-related calls and 40 citations for illegal burning.

“The emergency responders in the county are doing an outstanding job during an extremely busy time,” Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley said, adding that the investigators in the Fire Marshal’s Office are doing a great job. “You’ve got a great team out at the EOC.”

While the recent rainfall helped, it wasn’t enough to lift the burn ban. More than 72% of Smith County is in severe drought, 27% is in moderate drought and less than 1% (in the southeast portion of Smith County/Troup area) is in extreme drought, according to U.S. Drought Monitor.

“It’s still dangerously dry out there as far as fire conditions,” Findley said. “I can’t stress enough how great the first responders are doing out there.”

The burn ban was issued on Aug. 1 and will remain in effect for 90 days unless conditions approve. During a burn ban, fireworks, fire pits, fire barrels or any form of outdoor burning is prohibited. Outdoor grilling and welding is allowed, but grillers should be sure the grill or smoker contains all flames and has a lid and welders must notify and register with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office in advance.

