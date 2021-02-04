Smith County resumes jury trials after nearly a year

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County announced Thursday that it is resuming jury trials and that those who receive a jury summons are required to report to the courthouse.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, jury trials were halted for nearly a year. To start jury trials again, Smith County received permission from the Texas Supreme Court and Local Health Authority Dr. Paul McGaha to proceed with selection.

Jury panels were called on Jan. 26-27 and Feb. 1-2.

According to local Administrative Judge Robert Wilson, there was low turnout for the first days of jury selection recently.

“We want to get the word out that yes, Smith County is sending out jury summons once again, and that it is safe to come to the Courthouse,” Wilson said.

Jury summons have been sent out every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday through March 17.

To help ensure the safety of Smith County residents coming to the courthouse, they have taken certain safety measures including

Limited capacity of 46 people in the Central Jury Room to allow for social distancing

Prescreening potential jurors by taking their temperature

Providing masks, face shields and gloves

Having hand sanitizer in multiple locations

Cleaning often

Food precautions and instructions

For more information, call 903-590-1660 or visit their website.