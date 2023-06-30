SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The reconstruction of CR 3111, south of I-20 and west of Kilgore, has begun and Smith County said it is estimated to take about three months.

The project which includes widening, reconstructing and paving multiple county roads is expected to cost $1,479,092.

Construction on the roads are part of the the Smith County Road and Bridge Bond Program, and improvements will be made to the following roads:

4.25 miles of CR 3111, also known as Joy Wright Mountain Road

CR 3118

CR 3119

CR 3120

The county said Reynolds & Kay will reconstruct part of CR 3111 from its intersection with CR 3207, north to I-20.

“The section of CR 3111, from FM 2767 to the Gregg County line, will be improved by Smith County Road and Bridge crews once Reynolds & Kay is complete with their work,” the county said.

While reconstruction is underway on CR 3111, the county said the road is not closed off and a pilot truck is at the scene, closing one lane.