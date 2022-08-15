LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – On Aug. 8 at 8 p.m., The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person from 17802 FM 1253 near Lindale.

In a statement released by the sheriff’s office Monday, deputies learned Jose Cansino Ybarra was attending a church retreat at this location with his son. His son advised deputies his father wandered off. Prior to calling the police, the son stated he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room.

Deputies, staff members and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400-acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.

A drone, equipped with infrared capabilities, continued the search for almost two hours with no sign of Ybarra in or around the property area. A Smith County K-9 Handler also arrived at the location with negative results. The search continued on FM 16, FM 1253 and Hwy 110 near the retreat center.

Monday morning, deputies, investigators, Lindale Fire, EMS, and concerned citizens are at this location continuing their search for Ybarra. A command post has been set up at the retreat center by the Smith County Emergency Operations Center. The SCSO has also notified the TDCJ K-9 Unit, who will respond to the location with scent specific dogs to assist in the search.

According to friends and family, Jose Ybarra has undiagnosed dementia and becomes disoriented and confused easily. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, jeans and a black baseball cap. If you have seen Ybarra, please call 911 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

For more information on the Smith County Sheriff's Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com