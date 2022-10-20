SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County held a job fair in downtown Tyler Thursday hoping to recruit people for several departments.

East Texans came out in search of a job.

“The reason why I am interested in working for the county is that it provides opportunity to serve in the community,” said Patrick Brown, a job applicant.

The places hiring include the tax office, Fire Marshal’s Office, animal control, county court and more.

“I’d like to see a lot more applications because it gives you a greater pool to go from, but I’m still satisfied with what we’ve had thus far,” said Philip Burkhart, a GIS Manager seeking new employees.

Representatives said the job fair comes at a time when so many positions need to be filled. They are also pleased with the turnout.

“I’m very surprised (at) the number of people we’ve gotten so far which is good. Looking around the tables there’s a lot of people that have been talking to them and you know, exchanging resumes and business cards and that too,” said Burkhart.

He said even though it’s harder to find employees now, technology has made it easier to spread the word about job openings.

Smith County aims to have job fairs twice a year. They are looking toward spring for the next one.