Smith County Sheriff’s Office looking for 72-year-old woman missing for more than 1 week

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help them locate a woman who has been missing for nine days out of Smith county.

Law enforcement are looking for 72-year-old Dian (Bragg) Godwin. The woman disappeared from the 13100 block of CR 1118.

The sheriff’s office received a missing persons report on Dec. 1 from Godwin’s daughter. She said Godwin walked away from their residence in an unknown direction on Nov. 29.

Godwin’s daughter said her mother would leave their residence and return after a day or two. But this time she has not returned. Godwin has also walked through Tyler for hours before.

The 72-year-old has been missing for more than a week, and her family has not seen or heard from her.

Godwin is a white female, 5’04” tall and she weighs 110 lbs. She has salt and pepper hair with blue eyes. Godwin may be wearing a light blue t-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Her left hand could be bandaged due to a recent dog bite. Godwin’s family also said she has a history of high blood pressure, undiagnosed dementia and thyroid cancer.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Dian Godwin please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.