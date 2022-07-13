SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old missing man.

George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8. He is not taking medication for a physical or mental illness, but he went to the doctor for chest pain about three weeks ago, according to officials.

Black was last seen on Jennifer Drive off of FM 756 near Tyler. He is a Black man and is 5’3”. Black weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

He walked away in a white shirt, blue Nike shorts and black shoes.

Black is originally from Larue. Black has not tried to contact his family or friends yet.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of George Black, please contact the Smith

County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.