Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Lindale teen

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a Lindale teen who has been missing since Dec. 15.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Dec. 15 indicating that a teenage girl from Hope Haven near Lindale had gone missing. It further detailed that Leila Outlaw-Williams had left the facility at approximately 2:45 p.m. that same day.

She is described as a white female, brown hair, green eyes, 5’5”, 140 lbs. and was last seen wearing a pink spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans. Leila’s whereabouts are still unknown at this time, but she does have ties to the immediate Lindale area.

Anyone with information on Leila’s location is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The Smith County sheriff also wants to remind the public that anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with harboring a runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor.