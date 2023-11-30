SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to pick a name off of their angel tree to help veterans in need.
According to a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the department has partnered with Winona Mayor Rachel Moreno to deliver gifts to veterans currently living at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home.
The Angel Tree pickup and gift drop-off locations include:
- Winona City Hall – 100 Dallas St. in Winona
- Smith County EOC- 11325 Tx-248 Spur in Tyler
- Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home – 11466 Honor Lane in Tyler
Gifts should be dropped off by Dec. 21.