SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public to pick a name off of their angel tree to help veterans in need.

According to a release from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the department has partnered with Winona Mayor Rachel Moreno to deliver gifts to veterans currently living at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home.

The Angel Tree pickup and gift drop-off locations include:

Winona City Hall – 100 Dallas St. in Winona

Smith County EOC- 11325 Tx-248 Spur in Tyler

Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home – 11466 Honor Lane in Tyler

Gifts should be dropped off by Dec. 21.