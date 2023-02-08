SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of a new telephone scam where someone is pretending to be with law enforcement.

Authorities said a person reported that they received a voice message from someone who said they were Sgt. Justin Hall with the sheriff’s office. The person pretending to be Hall said they were reaching out due to a legal matter.

The sheriff’s office said a Sgt. Hall does work with them, but he has not called residents. If anyone receives a similar call, they can reach the sheriff’s office at (903)566-6600 to check if it is legitimate.

“All of these scammers are asking for some kind of monetary “fix” to some sort of fake legal matter such as failing to report to jury duty. They tend to prey on the elderly and others who are vulnerable to scare tactics,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office said that they will not call you to request money.