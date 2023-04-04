An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County has announced it’s continued support for the long-distance passenger rail connection between East Texas and Atlanta.

Smith County said in a release that they also support the grant application submitted by the East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) to the Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) Corridor Identification and Development program to fund and assist with the project.

The long-distance passenger rail connection will not only provide an East to West connection between two of the nation’s fastest-growing urban mega-regions, but it will also connect rural communities and smaller cities along the route, according to the release.

The route would be on an existing track and would provide services through Louisiana which does not currently have a passenger rail road services and also connect communities along the route to the East Coast and New York City.

Smith County said that the I-20 Corridor rail service would offer the following:

New transportation options

Promote tourism and economic development

Provide environmental benfits

Reduce traffic on congested highways

Increase much-needed connectivity to Amtrak’s National Network