Smith County SWAT team member receives gift from Quilts for Cops

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A Smith County SWAT Team member who was injured during an arrest was given a present from Quilts for Cops.

According to the Smith County Sherriff’s Office, Josh Decur was hurt while he and other deputies tried to detain a felon on June 29.

The suspect fled in his car and collided with Decur. This knocked the investigator down.

Decur could have been run over by the vehicle, but he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital and had to go to rehab for some weeks for treatment. The suspect was arrested on Jun 29.

Now, Decur has returned to work and fully recovered.

On Oct. 6, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith was able to give the investigator his quilt.

“Many thanks to Quilts for Cops after reaching out to our agency upon learning about this on-duty injury,” said the sheriff’s office.

Decur was honored to receive the gift.

“The work they do is truly a labor of love, and we thank all of you for your efforts to brighten the lives of heroes injured in the line of duty,” added the sheriff’s office.