Smith County to drop mask requirement for all non-judicial buildings

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County will be dropping their mask requirement for county, non-judicial buildings on Wednesday after Gov. Abbott’s order last week allowing businesses to open back up to 100% capacity.

Judge Nathaniel Moran made the announcement during the weekly commissioners court meeting on Tuesday. This only applies to county buildings, not private businesses or schools that still have a mandate in place.

The one exception will be all courtroom facilities. This includes the courthouse and all Justice of the Peace offices throughout the county.

The court for the past several months has happened maskless for the commissioners, but they have been separated by plexiglass. Audience members have been required to wear a mask, unless they show an underlying health condition that would exempt them.

Moran said that masks would still be “highly encouraged” and that temperature checks would still be performed.

“The county remains committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for its employees and the public, including the many members of the public who are summoned for jury service,” Moran said. “We will do our best to follow the guidelines of both the Governor’s Office and the Texas Supreme Court, while being ever-conscious of the input of our local health authority. We deeply appreciate the public’s continued flexibility on the local level as we react to changing directives from the state.”

Local Administrative Judge Robert Wilson, of the 321st District Court, said that until further notice, the “minimum standard health protocols” that will govern judicial proceedings and court facilities in Smith County will include: (1) screening for high temperatures upon entry of the judicial facility (2) wearing face coverings in each courtroom and in all common areas (including bathrooms, hallways and central jury room) (3) social distancing when feasible and (4) continuing to restrict capacity in courtrooms.

These “minimum standard health protocols” apply to the Smith County Courthouse and outlying county precinct offices, which house the Justices of the Peace courtrooms. Each judge could establish additional safety protocols for their courts.

Many hearings in the various courts will also be conducted remotely using the Zoom videoconferencing platform, Wilson said.

Smith County jury trials have already restarted and safety protocols have been implemented, including mask wearing and social distancing.

NET Health CEO George Roberts said during a presentation that “We are in the fourth quarter” with COVID-19, but stressed that proper social distancing protocols should still be followed.

Abbott explained under the new order, a county judge may impose certain mitigation ordinances if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions of Texas rise above 15% of bed capacity for seven straight days. But even if countywide recommendations are enacted, Abbott said residents will not be able to be jailed for refusing to follow county judge recommendations.

The Smith County Commissioners Court will continue to highly encourage people to wear masks and socially distance during Commissioners Court meetings, which are held in the Courthouse Annex.

Non-judicial county facilities (including the Courthouse Annex, Cotton Belt, Animal Control, Elections Administration Office and the Veterans Office) will not require face coverings, but members of the public are highly encouraged to wear face masks when social distancing is not feasible. Temperature screening will continue at all county facilities.

These minimum standard health protocols for judicial buildings are consistent with the guidance of the Texas Supreme Court and Office of Court Administration and in conformity with Attorney General Opinion KP-0322, which determined that “judges possess broad inherent authority to control orderly proceedings in their courtrooms, and pursuant to that authority, they can require individuals in the courtroom to wear facial coverings.”

Smith County residents can conduct much of their county business online, at www.smith-county.com, including paying taxes, renewing auto registration, requesting public documents or paying court fees and fines.