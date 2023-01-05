SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Smith County will be holding a job fair at Workforce Solutions East Texas.
A representative from the Smith County Human Resources Department will be there from 10 a.m. to noon to help job seekers with online applications.
Workforce Solutions East Texas is located at 4100 Troup Highway in Tyler.
There are currently 18 positions available in 13 Smith County Departments and you can view the available positions below:
- Auditor’s Office – Accountant
- Adult Probation – Director, Drug Screen Technician
- District Attorney’s Office – Assistant District Attorney (CPS Division)
- Information Technology Department – Chief Information Security Officer, GIS Analyst
- Commissioners Court – County Budget Officer
- County Court-at-Law 2 – Court Coordinator
- Facility Services – Skill Trade Specialist (HVAC), Housekeeping Supervisor, Custodian
- Precinct 4 Constable’s Office (Winona) – Deputy Constable
- Sheriff’s Office (Jail) – Detention Officer
- Fire Marshal’s Office – Fire Marshal
- 475th District Court – Indigent Criminal Defense Attorney
- Animal Control – Kennel Technician
- Road and Bridge Department – Operator I, Operator III
For more information about any of the Smith County jobs, or to apply, visit their website.