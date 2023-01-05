SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Smith County will be holding a job fair at Workforce Solutions East Texas.

A representative from the Smith County Human Resources Department will be there from 10 a.m. to noon to help job seekers with online applications.

Workforce Solutions East Texas is located at 4100 Troup Highway in Tyler.

There are currently 18 positions available in 13 Smith County Departments and you can view the available positions below:

Auditor’s Office – Accountant

Adult Probation – Director, Drug Screen Technician

District Attorney’s Office – Assistant District Attorney (CPS Division)

Information Technology Department – Chief Information Security Officer, GIS Analyst

Commissioners Court – County Budget Officer

County Court-at-Law 2 – Court Coordinator

Facility Services – Skill Trade Specialist (HVAC), Housekeeping Supervisor, Custodian

Precinct 4 Constable’s Office (Winona) – Deputy Constable

Sheriff’s Office (Jail) – Detention Officer

Fire Marshal’s Office – Fire Marshal

475th District Court – Indigent Criminal Defense Attorney

Animal Control – Kennel Technician

Road and Bridge Department – Operator I, Operator III

For more information about any of the Smith County jobs, or to apply, visit their website.