Smith County to make changes so people with disabilities have ‘equal opportunity’ to participate in county programs

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Eastern District of Texas announced on Friday they reached an agreement with Smith County regarding Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The decision will make changes so deaf or hearing impaired people have an ‘equal opportunity’ to participate in county programs.

Smith County currently provides services and activities in their county courthouse.

A complaint was filed to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice by someone who is hearing impaired. This said Smith County “failed to take appropriate steps to ensure that communications with the deaf and hearing-impaired are as effective as communications between the non-hearing impaired,” wrote the Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The ADA requires public entities such as Smith County to provide additional help so people with disabilities have the equal opportunity to participate in a program, like those held in a courthouse.

The Eastern District of Texas reviewed Smith County’s courthouse policies, training, and procedures and whether they provided additional assistance for people who are deaf or hard hearing. The attorney’s office decided they did not completely comply with Title II of the ADA, and they are now making changes.

Smith County is updating their website, so it has sufficient information on how and where residents with impaired vision or hearing can get more help.

The county will also give Title II training to their staff on providing more assistance to people with disabilities. This is to make sure everyone can participate in Smith County activities and services.

Smith County is also implementing changes so an adequate amount of auxiliary aids or services are available at the courthouse as required by the 2010 ADA Standards.

“Deaf and hearing-impaired individuals are entitled to full and equal opportunities to effectively communicate with, and to benefit from, all services, programs and activities,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “We commend Smith County for their full cooperation with this investigation, and their commitment to ensuring that deaf and hearing-impaired community members are provided effective communication and auxiliary services.”

For more information about the ADA, please click here or call toll-free ADA Information Line at (800) 514-0301 or (800) 514-0383 (TTY). ADA complaints may be filed online.

This matter was investigated by the Civil Rights Enforcement Coordinator for the Eastern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney Aimee M. Cooper as well as Assistant U.S. Attorney Betty Young.