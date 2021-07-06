Smith County to receive more money for housing federal inmates

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County is now being be reimbursed at a much higher rate for housing inmates convicted of federal crimes who temporarily are in the Smith County Jail.

On Tuesday, commissioners ratified a new intergovernmental agreement between the county and the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Marshal’s Service for detention of federal detainees. Sometimes such inmates are temporarily held in the Smith County Jail.

Previously the county was paid $45 a day for holding federal inmates. Under the new agreement, Smith County will receive $80 a day for holding federal inmates.

The previous rate had been in effect from Oct. 1, 2005, to June 30, 2021. The new rate began July 1, said information from the county judge’s office.

The new rate is expected to generate about $1.2 million more a year for the county, depending on the number of federal inmates and the number of days those inmates are held in Smith County Jail, the county said.