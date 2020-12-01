Smith County using service that alerts property owners to potential fraud

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County residents can sign up to receive an email alert when either their name or property address shows up in a document handled by the county clerk’s office.

The service notifies people about potential fraudulent claims against their property.

“According to the FBI, property fraud and mortgage fraud are some of the fastest growing white-collar crimes in the United States,” County Clerk Karen Phillips said.

Anyone interested in using the free service can click on https://Smith.tx.publicSearch.us/ and sign up at “Property Alert” in the top right hand corner. Residents will be directed to instructions on how to use the “Official Public Records” software called Vanguard.

The office began using the software in October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51