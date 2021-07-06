Smith County votes to apply for funds that would extend rental assistance for those hurt by pandemic

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Smith County Commissions on Tuesday agreed to apply for federal funds that would continue to help people who were hurt financially by the pandemic pay their rent.

Judge Nathaniel Moran said the money is a continuation of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Emergency Rental Act now in place.

Earlier this year Smith County received more than $7 million in rental and utility assistance funding in the first phase of the program.

In the extension of the program, Smith County would receive about $5 million more that could be distributed through Sept. 30, 2025, Moran said.

He emphasized that the county was only applying to remain in the program and could decide later whether to accept the additional money.

“We should apply for it to help our citizens,” Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said.

The motion to apply for the funds passed 4-0 with Commissioner Terry Phillips abstaining.

Phillips said he abstained because he is a property manager and has benefited from receiving funds in the program.

He also raised concerns.

“It is is good, it has helped people but I am going to tell you right now. I told them over at PATH as well. This is causing people to — it is just like unemployment, you know people can’t find people to work because they are getting extra unemployment and everything,” he said. “I know for a fact, being in the business, that people are intentionally being late (paying rent) so that this program will pay their rent. … I hate that people are abusing it but I guess that you get that in all situations.”

Hampton said the county should apply for the funds even though there could be instances of abuse.

“I think you have to realize that there is a bad apple in every barrel and you don’t want to penalize everybody for what one person or two people may do,” she said.

Last month, Smith County Commissioners Court announced that 276 families have received funds through the Smith County Emergency Rental Assistance Program coordinated through the nonprofit People Attempting to Help (PATH).

The county initially received $7,032,829 from the U.S. Treasury for rental and utility assistance for people who were impacted by COVID-19.

“I deeply appreciate our partnership with PATH as they help both landlords and tenants through administration of the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said in June. “They expeditiously stood up this program for us a few months ago, and have been working hard since then to provide personal attention to those in Smith County who are in need of rental assistance.”

The $1.26 million has been used to help families pay their rent from March 2020 and three months of their future rent. 92 landlords also were able to receive some of the rent that was owed to them. The federal funds were also used to help 155 families with $136,816 for utilities.

Smith County Commissioners Court entered an agreement with PATH (People Attempting to Help), for administration of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Smith County.

“Smith County is excited to provide rental assistance to anyone financially affected by COVID-19, especially those facing eviction,” Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said at the time. “We are also excited to partner with PATH to help us administer this program.”

The funds are designed prevent homelessness for hundreds of who experience job loss and financial setbacks due to COVID-19, Andrea Wilson, Executive Director of PATH, said, when the first phase of the program began.

Funds were made available to tenants for rental and utility assistance, as well as to landlords.

Qualifying applications must meet annual income limits, must have been impacted by COVID-19 and have housing instability. Applicants will be required to provide necessary documentation to PATH for eligibility.

According to guidelines, found at https://home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares/emergency-rental-assistance-program, an “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and

Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Moran said that the commissioners court would review the rental assistance program before committing to receiving more money.