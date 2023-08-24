SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Over the past three weeks, Smith County has had more than 100 grass and brush fires, according to the county.

Smith County fire officials are reminding citizens that all outdoor burning is prohibited as the county goes through the fourth week of the burn ban. Outdoor burning includes trash, debris and yard waste.

The county has also received 50 calls for illegal burning in the past three weeks. The burn ban that was put in place on Aug. 1 will be in place for 90 days unless conditions improve and it is terminated by the commissioner’s court.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the county as of this writing due to extreme fire weather conditions that are expected over the next few days due to wind, low humidity and triple-digit temperatures.

The Keetch-Byram Drought index reached 764 for Smith County on Thursday morning. The index measures the effects of drought on fire potential from zero to 800, with zero being no moisture depletion and 800 being absolutely dry conditions.

According to a release, 100% of Smith County is experiencing moderate drought conditions with about 2.5% of the county seeing extreme conditions. Almost 210,000 citizens are estimated to be impacted by drought conditions.

Officials said that citations are being issued as violations are being discovered. Violating a burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Residents are allowed to grill outdoors, but the grill or smoker needs to contain all of the flames and must have a lid. Outdoor welding is also allowed, but the fire marshal’s guidelines must be followed. Welders must notify the fire marshal’s office and register in advance.