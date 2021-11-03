Smith County’s new redistricting plan and how it affects you

FILE – This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday, Nov. 2, to adopt the final redistricting plan, establishing new boundaries for the County Commissioners Court Precinct lines based on the 2020 Census data.

After two workshops and three public hearings, in which several options were discussed, the court came to an agreement that the new boundaries will only affect Commissioners Court precinct lines. Lines for constables and justices of the peace will not be not be affected.

In accordance with the plan, there will be changes in Commissioner Precinct boundary lines on the west and east sides of Smith County, leaving an 8.04% deviation from the largest populated precinct to the smallest. By law, the deviation from the most to least populous precincts must be lower than 10% in order to be in compliance with the 14th Amendment. The purpose of this is to have as close to equal population as possible.

With these new boundaries, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said that Precinct 4 has obtained a “substantial land mass” from Precinct 1 on the west side of the county. He added that Precinct 2 will receive land, population and 32 miles of road from Precinct 3 on the east side of the county.

Based on the 2020 Census data, Precinct 1 had the largest population, with 64,780 residents and Precinct 4 had the smallest, with 52,238 residents, making Precinct 1 overpopulated by 11% and Precinct 4 underpopulated by 10.5%.

Under the new redistricting plan, Precinct 1 will give up voting precincts 44, 48 and 65 to Precinct 4. These three voting precincts have a combined population of 8,470 people, and spans from Lake Placid Road in Flint to the Tyler Airport on U.S. Highway 64 West. A portion of that territory is not heavily populated so it takes a large piece of property.

Precinct 3 will give up voting precincts 22, 10 and 32 to Precinct 2. Voting precinct 22 covers the Tyler Junior College area and precincts 10 and 32 cover the Chapel Hill area. The new boundary for Precinct 2 would go north of Chapel Hill to Farm-to-Market Road 850, north of Highway 64.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran made clear that although the effective date of the new boundaries is not until January 1, 2023. For representation purposes, both candidates and voters will use the newly drawn boundaries for the 2022 Primary and General Elections.