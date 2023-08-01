TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, Smith and Henderson counties enacted burn bans.

“Fire that you might normally be able to burn in a burn barrel and take your eyes off for a couple of minutes and be fine that’s not the case right now that can turn into a tragedy very quickly,” said Paul Findley, Smith County Fire Marshal.

Henderson County set the burn ban for the next 28 days.

“And it doesn’t look like there is going to be any rain in the forecast for a while so, I think it’s going to get worse in the next couple of weeks,” said Shane Renburg, Henderson County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator.

Findley explains the index system they use to measure the effects of potential drought on fire behavior.

“It tells us a lot, it’s zero to 800 scale, if it’s a zero it means its saturated, 800 means we are absolutely dry,” said Findley.

Tuesday morning Smith County’s index was at 632.

For both counties, outdoor cooking is allowed but all other recreational fires are not.

“Cooking on a grill or something like that is acceptable but the outdoor burning of trees, or trash or limbs right now is prohibited,” said Renburg.

Findley wants everyone to be aware of how serious the dry conditions are in Smith County.

“Most people remember 2011, and how bad that got but talking to one of the chiefs this morning about the fire down in Bullard, that was very close to becoming much worse,” said Findley.

Smith County’s burn ban is in effect for the next 90 days.