Snake slithering into power substation causes outage for hundreds of East Texans

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A power outage in Rusk County was due to a slithery culprit.

A large snake somehow got into the Fears Corner substation, slithering onto a transformer and causing the power to get knocked out to an area, Rusk County Electric Cooperative confirmed.

The outage affected close to 900 people in the southern part of the county, but power has been restored since then.

Rusk County Electric Cooperative show no outages in their area as of 2:30 Sunday.

