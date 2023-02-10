AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – SNAP recipients can apply for replacement benefits for food lost to recent winter weather by dialing 211, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC).

The HHSC announced on Wednesday they had received federal approval for the replacements.

“We hope that the replacement SNAP benefits will help Texas families who may have been impacted by the recent winter weather storm. These benefits will help Texans replace healthy and nutritious food that was lost due to power outages,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter said.

SNAP recipients in 67 counties have until Feb. 28 to request a benefit replacement for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments, including the following East Texas counties:

Cherokee

Franklin

Henderson

Hopkins

Rains

Smith

Titus

Van Zandt

Wood

Officials with HHSC said SNAP recipients not living in any of those 67 counties must request benefit replacement within 10 days of discovering their food was lost or destroyed due to the winter storm.

“Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” Governor Greg Abbott said. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”