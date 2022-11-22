LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media of the man involved in the incident several people started sending tips.

Jason Walker was arrested on Monday in Grayson County and released after he paid his bond. Deputies said the other man in the photo was not connected to the case.

“Great job, Facebook you never disappoint,” said the sheriff’s office.