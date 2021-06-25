Social media provides new information in 20-year-old East Texas missing persons case

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK)- New developments have come out from a missing persons case as evidence surfaces of an East Texan man’s former girlfriend.

Joseph Boehm dated a woman back in November of 2000, just two months before he disappeared. On January 25 of the following year, he was gone. Authorities haven’t been able to find him since.

The woman’s identity is unknown.

Boehm, who disappeared at the age of 23, would be 43 today.

Jolene Oney, Boehm’s sister, explained how the new evidence reopens the cold case.

“I don’t know who she is. Nobody in the family knows who she is. This is the first we’ve heard of it,” she said.

Oney worries the woman may be hiding information from authorities that could help solve the mystery.

“Does she want to forget? Is there something she knows? And not wanting to relive it? I don’t know,” she added.

Oney has spent the past 20 years looking for her brother in Marshall, and has pledged to continue to do this until the case is resolved.

“I will not leave this town until I find my brother. Once I find him maybe I can live because right now I’m living in the past,” she said.

Forensics put together an image of what he could potentially look like.