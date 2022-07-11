WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) — A dog was found left in a crate on the side of FM 346 in Whitehouse on Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. Luckily, Leandra Bissell, who was driving by, spotted the crate and went back to see if there was a dog inside it.

“It was sitting pretty close to the road in the driveway, ” Bissell said.

Bissell told KETK News that the dog, which looked like it was a pit bull, was found between Nextgen and the Waterton house complex on 346.

“I got out, looked at it, made sure it was still alive and breathing. I could tell it was distressed and hot. The poor thing was soiled in its kennel,” said Bissell.

Bissell said she gave the dog a little bit of water, but it was hesitant to take it at first.

She called the police and waited until an officer came out to the scene to see about the dog.

Captain Frank Brewer with the Whitehouse Police Department said that it is possible that someone could have dumped the dog, hoping that someone else would see it and call the police or animal control to have it picked up.

“I honestly thought it belonged to somebody because it had a rope collar of some kind on but I didn’t see any tags or anything,” Bissell said.

“I just hope whoever did it gets held accountable and I hope somebody’s able to take it in and take care of it.” Leandra Bissell, Whitehouse resident

For people that see animals out alone in high temperatures, Brewer said that they should call the police or animal control so they are not left out in the heat and sun.

“If they do happen to see animals running astray or that have been possibly dumped then by all means give us a holler so we can go out and recover the animal and at the very least give the animal the care it needs to make sure that the time it spent out in the heat is not detrimental to the animal,” said Brewer.

He said that the Whitehouse PD gets calls about animals running loose in neighborhoods and maybe down by the strip mall, but as far as a dog being put in a cage and left near the side of the road, he hadn’t seen that happen before.

“(We transported) the dog to the vet to have the dog checked out. Then we took the dog to our kennels because we don’t know who the owner is and then we’ll normally keep the dog for 72 hours and if no one claims the dog we’ll take it to Smith County Animal control,” said Brewer.