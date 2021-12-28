UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative is bringing a solar farm to Upshur County.

The solar farm will be at the northwest intersection of Highway 155 and Highway 259 on about 28 acres. Tony McCullough, Marketing and Communications Manager for Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative, said the solar farm will be smaller in size in comparison to others, but it is a step in the right direction.

McCullough said the site was originally set to be complete the end of December, but due to the extended length of supply shipping time, it is now set to be done by the end of January. The solar farm will house three megawatts, which McCullough says is a small percentage.

“It’s a start in reducing our carbon footprint and incorporating more (solar energy),” said McCullough.

He also said we buy all of our power: solar, wind and hydroelectric. Solar power is also considered a green fuel.

“We all learned in Texas last year, solar has its setbacks… wind turbines freeze,” he said. McCullough added that each of these sources working together is beneficial.