Some East Texans braving the winter storm for work, last minute supplies

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While bitter temperatures keep most East Texans indoors today, some braved the elements for work or last minute preparations.

Walmart employee Paul Anderson went back to his car Sunday to find it covered in ice. He grew up near Tyler and said weather in East Texas can be surprising.

“It only happens only so many years, it tends to slack off for a bit, and then it comes back,” Anderson said. “It’s East Texas weather, it’s unpredictable.”

The massive winter storm is causing delays and closures in businesses and schools across East Texas. With snow expected later Sunday and into Monday, travel will continue to be impacted.

Smith County officials have asked that residents stay home and off the roads if at all possible. For people looking for supplies, they might find resources scarce.

Tyler resident Gregory Morrison said that finding supplies was near impossible given that many big box stores were not open. He said fuels like propane are running low.

This comes as the federal government approved Gov. Greg Abbott’s request for an emergency declaration for the state.

Now more than 3,400 outages have been reported in the East Texas area, with major outages in Angelina County as of Sunday night. Officials are urging residents to work to conserve power to help the state with electricity shortages.

