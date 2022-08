PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) – After over 20 burn bans were issued across East Texas, some counties have made the decision to lift them.

The following counties have lifted their burn bans as of Monday:

Camp County

Cass County

Franklin County

Panola County

Rusk County

All three counties announced their burn bans were lifted on Monday.

Since Cass County announced their burn ban was rescinded, officials have asked citizens to “please be safe with the heavy rains we are receiving.”