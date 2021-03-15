Some East Texas doctors are having a tough time getting COVID-19 vaccines for their patients

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – One East Texas medical professional is struggling to get the COVID-19 vaccine to her patients.

Dr. Carolyn Salter helps run the Sycamore Medical Center in Palestine. They say they recently got 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but that shipment was used up within two days.

Now, she’s looking for more vaccines for her patients and is getting no answers from the Department of State Health Services.

DSHS provides vaccine allocations for counties throughout Texas, giving doses to major vaccine hubs and even local pharmacies for distribution.

Salter says the most difficult part is giving the shots efficiently in only a short amount of time.

“We find out on Friday what we’re going to get for the next week,” Salter said. “We don’t get more of a front up knowledge than that. So we have about three days to plan over the weekend and Monday until most places get the vaccine.”

Pharmacies and hospitals have received the bulk of the vaccine supplies. Small clinics and private practices have gotten very few because many are in rural areas and too far away from vaccination hubs.

Last week alone, East Texas received almost 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Distribution seems to be increasing as the new one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine rolls out.