EAST TEXAS (KETK) – Due to severe weather, some East Texas schools have canceled class or planned for early release in response.

Rains ISD

Rains ISD has canceled school and its Meet the Wildcat event for Monday citing flooding and impassible roads in the area.

Superintendent Jennifer Johnson released the following statement:

“What a blessing it is to have this much-needed rain! Unfortunately, the rate at which the rain has fallen has caused some problems in the district. We have roads and bridges flooded/washed out and the rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon.

While its our plan to have school as normal tomorrow, we ask that you continue to monitor our website and social media pages throughout the day in case we must make adjustments to tomorrow’s start times. Please remember that the safety of our students, staff, and families is always our top priority.

Please stay in and stay safe today, Wildcats!”

Quitman ISD

Quitman ISD has decided to release school at 1 p.m. on Monday due to the threat of severe weather and flooding, according to the district.

Car riders may be picked up and buses will run at 1 p.m., but for safety reasons, the district said students will not be released from the bus if a parent or guardian is not home.

“If a parent or guardian is not at home the students will be returned to the Elementary School Campus and may be picked up in the front office,” the district said.

Fruitvale ISD

Fruitvale ISD has rearranged their pickup times to stagger student releases so they are able to stand under a covered spot while they wait for pickups.

“We need the rain, but it has covered some of our roadways and sidewalks here at school,” the district said. “We have made alternate arrangements for our littles to stay in their classes and have outside-of-classroom teachers come to them, lunches delivered to [the high school and pre-k] to keep them off sidewalks that have too much water etc.”

While they are rearranging pickup times and locations for some students, high school plans to stay the same and buses will run at the same times “but we are going to check roadways that are not passable early afternoon and call parents for pickup if we don’t think a bus can make it down the road for delivery of students.”

Junior High students will have early pickup in front of the high school at 3:15 p.m., and the district said the road behind the cafeteria is too overrun with water at this time.

Elementary students in pre-k through first grade will be picked up starting at 3 p.m. in their normal area. Students in second through fifth grade will come to that same area at 3:30 p.m. and will be picked up under the covered walk, according to the district.

“We will try to keep everyone as dry as possible by keeping them under the covered areas,” the district said. “It will be a little slow today with the weather, thank you for your patience.”