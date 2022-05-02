ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texas high school seniors can have their first year of college paid for if they attend Angelina College.

Students must graduate from Angelina County to receive this benefit. Those who enroll can still receive financial aid and scholarships, and their tuition and fees will be free if they take 15 credit hours.

Students can receive an associate degree or certificate from the college and receive help from staff as they continue their education. Angelina College’s main campus is in Lufkin, Texas and they have 60 different degree and certificate programs and more than 200 scholarships.

They offer programs in Arts, Communication, and Humanities, Business, Health Professions, Technology and more.