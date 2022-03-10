TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Trucking companies have had a hard time between high fuel prices and a crippling driver shortage.

One East Texas business wants its truckers to stay closer to home.

One of the issues that drivers have had is not wanting to be out for days on end. They wanted to stay local and be home at night. Also, rising gas prices have not made it easier on truckers and trucking companies.

“Everyone wants to be close to home and work closer to home, and that’s going with the rising prices of fuel,” said Donna Williams, the co-owner of JJ Spencer Transport. “That’s only going to be a bigger issue where we have drivers that go as far as Palestine, and you’re going to have less people willing to drive with the cost of fuel.”

Independent truck drivers have to pay for their own diesel. When it comes to driving long distances, it’s just not an option for some anymore.

“They’d like to be home nightly,” said Gary Beavers, the manager of Groendyke Transport. “A lot of people are looking for local-type work as opposed to what we are hiring here, which is regional work where they go out. They could be out at night, but they are back home within a couple of days.”

The industry has already been facing a shortage since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local schools like Tyler Junior College have tried to combat the shortage by offering classes to students to become truck drivers.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase partially starting last fall and it’s been sustained through the spring,” said Brent Wallace, TJC Dean of Continued Studies.

The students that go to TJC to become truck drivers come out of school ready for their license and will get to build a career they want.

“Then again, when there is a high demand, there is incredible flexibility for students to build a career and schedule that fits their needs,” Wallace said.