‘Something needs to be done’: says Rep. Gohmert, his focus includes immigration, COVID mandates during run for AG

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Congressman Louie Gohmert of East Texas spoke to KETK News on Tuesday after he officially announced he is running for Texas Attorney General.

“I will be running for the Texas Attorney General,” he said.

The congressman needed $1 million to launch his campaign. Now, he will be traveling across the state, convincing voters he is the right choice for Texas.

Louie Gohmert is a member of the US House of Representatives and represents the first district of Texas. He has represented the Piney Woods in Washington for nearly 16 years.

The lawmaker spoke to KETK about several issues and he shared his thoughts on voter fraud.

Gohmert is looking to unseat Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“I’ve been dealing with issues ever since I became Attorney General,” said Paxton. “Sometimes you ruffle feathers, and sometimes they come after you. That’s the reality of where I’m at.”

Gohmert said one issue on his agenda is solving the problem at the Texas southern border.

“Something needs to be done because somewhere short of two million people pouring into your state illegally, it becomes an invasion,” said Gohmert.

The congressman also mentioned, there needs to be clear information about COVID mandates.

“It doesn’t matter who it comes from. If a mandate from a mayor, judge, governor exceeds their authority, they’re going to be hearing about it from me. I want to get those guidelines out, so they know what not to do,” said Gohmert.

The congressman added, if he is elected to work in Austin, then East Texas will always be on his mind and in his heart.

“Of course East Texas is home, but I love the whole state,” said Gohmert.